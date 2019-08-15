Missing Langley man didn’t show up for work: police

Nicholas Sonier hasn’t been seen since Monday

A 32-year-old Langley man is missing, and local police are asking the public for help in locating him.

Nicholas Sonier did not come to work on Tuesday or Wednesday, something that is out of character for him, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Sonier is Caucasian, six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a grey 1996 Toyota 4runner, which has also not been seen since Sonier went missing.

Anyone with information on Sonier or his whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.