Missing Langley man not seen since late June

Police are trying to check on the well being of a man who left home and didn’t return.

Young Hoon Son, missing.

A 37-year-old Langley man has been missing since June 25 and police are trying to confirm he is all right.

Young Hoon Son was last seen by his father in the evening at their home. Son wasn’t there the next day and hasn’t returned, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police have at least one definite sighting of Son since his disappearance. In late June, he apparently tried to leave Canada via bus, but was turned back at the border for unknown reasons.

A few acquiantances reported seeing him in late June as well, but since then his whereabouts have been unknown.

Police would like to check on his well being.

Son is Korean-Canadian, 5’8” tall, 152 pounds, with short dark hair. He wears prescription glasses and may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Son’s whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

