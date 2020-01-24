MISSING: Langley Mounties, family hunting for 24-year-old man

Local RCMP take over search for Morgan Kelcey, last seen mid-January in Langley

Langley Mounties have taken over a missing person’s investigation that calls for the public’s help in locating Morgan Kelcey.

It originally started out as a Surrey RCMP file, with reports that a 24-year-old had gone missing.

Originally, he was last reported being seen at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the 19300-block of 73rd Avenue.

But Surrey Cpl. Elenore Struko said on going investigation has led police to believe Kelcey was last seen in Langley, and consequently the case has been transferred.

Police and Kelcey’s family remain concerned for his well-being and are continuing to seek public’s assistance to locate him, Struko said.

Morgan is described as a Caucasian male, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur trimmed hood, white vest, black toque, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to remain anonymous, they can connect with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

RECENT POLICE FILE: VIDEO – Youth arrested in Langley mall attack

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies
Next story
UPDATE: Ride-hailing launches in parts of Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Township council to deliberate Aldergrove Town Centre plans

Janda Group’s redevelopment proposal will be voted on during Monday evening meeting

MISSING: Langley Mounties, family hunting for 24-year-old man

Local RCMP take over search for Morgan Kelcey, last seen mid-January in Langley

VIDEO: Silvertips edge Giants 2-1 Thursday in Langley

Vancouver falls just short, dropping hard-fought, one-goal decision to Everett at home

1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

The quake was detected 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz

Variety gala moves east to Langley

The second annual One Night in the Valley fundraiser moves to Glass House Estate Winery in April

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

UPDATE: Ride-hailing launches in parts of Metro Vancouver

Uber and Lyft vow to expand as more drivers are hired

Most Read