Missing Langley woman last seen July 12, police say

Kendra MacDonald’s friends are worried for her well-being

Kendra MacDonald has been missing since July 12, 2023 in Langley City. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman last seen in downtown Langley City last week.

Kendra Lynn MacDonald was last seen in the area of 201st Street and Fraser Highway on Wednesday, July 12, according to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Both MacDonald’s friends and local police are concerned for her well-being.

MacDonald is described as a Caucasian woman, 32 years old, standing 5’3”, weighing 119 pounds. She has a slender build, long blonde hair, and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brightly coloured sweatshirt, possibly a Lululemon-branded one, and dark pants, possibly jeans.

Anyone with any information about Kendra MacDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

