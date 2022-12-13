Mikiah John was last seen on Dec. 7. (Langley RCMP)

Missing Langley woman not seen since Dec. 7

Langley RCMP are asking for help to find her

Langley RCMP are asking for public help to locate a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 7.

Mikiah John was reported missing on Dec. 9, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

She is a First Nations woman who stands 5’6” tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a beige jacket, a white knit toque, and boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mikiah John is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Langley RCMPmissing person

Missing Langley woman not seen since Dec. 7
