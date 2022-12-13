Missing Langley woman not seen since Dec. 7

Langley RCMP are asking for public help to locate a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 7.
Mikiah John was reported missing on Dec. 9, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.
She is a First Nations woman who stands 5’6” tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a beige jacket, a white knit toque, and boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mikiah John is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
