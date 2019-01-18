Missing man from Crowsnest Pass could be in Lower Mainland

58-year-old Stuart David Duff was last seen on Jan. 6, 2019.

Crowsnest RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old Stuart David Duff.

Stuart was last seen on Jan. 6, 2019 in Crowsnest Pass and it is believed he may be in the Lower Mainland area of B.C.

Stuart is described as:

Caucasian, 5’10”, 220 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on upper shoulder of a demon lady with wings and a tattoo of “SB” on his right forearm.

Stuart may be driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with Alberta plate EYW510.

There is a general concern for Stuart’s safety and well-being. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or your local police.



editor@thefreepress.ca

