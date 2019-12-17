Missing man has little cash, Langley RCMP say

Last seen in Murrayville, police are looking for Anton Lammers

A missing man who frequents local homeless shelters hasn’t been seen since Friday, Dec. 13 and Langley RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

Anton Lammers was last seen in the Murrayville area, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Lammers is 47 years old, Caucasian, 6’2” and weighs about 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt, black sweater with a hood, and grey pants.

He typically has very little cash, said Largy.

Anyone with information on Lammers is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.