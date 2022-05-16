Missing man not seen in Langley in over a week

RCMP are asking for help locating Terry Marvin Gregorowich

A 41-year-old man has been missing in Langley for more than a week, RCMPsay.

Terry Marvin Gregorowich was last seen on Saturday, May 7.

“It is out of character for Terry to be out of contact with friends or associates for this length of time,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Gregorowich is Caucasian, 6’1” tall, about 150 pounds, and has red hair, green eyes, and a stubbly beard.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Gregorwich should call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

