(File photo)

(File photo)

Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog in Kelowna
Next story
Council mulls change to plans for building Langley’s largest new park

Just Posted

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Council mulls change to plans for building Langley’s largest new park

Grade 12 student, Blerta Konjuhi is one of the recipients of the Beedie scholarship. She is a student at Langley Secondary School. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grade 12 student over the moon after receiving $40,000 scholarship

Howard Gay was bored after he retired from the City of Surrey and moved to Langley. So he started volunteering as a driver, taking other seniors to medical appointments and pickup their groceries. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Doing something different: why some seniors volunteer after retirement

Members of the Aldergrove Old Age Pension Organization and Aldergrove Arts Council showed off the new building signage on Aldergrove’s Heritage Hall. (Special to Black Press Media)
New name for Aldergrove’s OAP hall

Pop-up banner image ×