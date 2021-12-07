Missing teen last seen in Fort Langley

The 16-year-old left her house sometime before 7 p.m.

Rebecca Maragliano, 16, went missing Monday evening from Fort Langley. Langley RCMP are asking for public help in locating her. (Langley RCMP)

A 16-year-old last seen at her Fort Langley home on Monday evening is now missing, and Langley RCMP are asking the public for help in locating her.

Rebecca Maragliano was last seen before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

This behaviour is out of character for Maragliano and is a cause for concern, said Largy.

Maragliano is Caucasian, 5’3” tall, weighs about 113 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, either blue jeans or black sweatpants, and a black, white, and red shirt and a grey hoodie. She had either light grey shoes or white runners, and is likely carrying a maroon backpack, Largy said.

Anyone who has any information that may help the police locate Maragliano is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

