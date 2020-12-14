Mission and Langley long-term care outbreaks declared over

Fraser Health says no active cases at either long-term care facility

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital’s long-term care facility has been declared over. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at The Residence in Mission (TRIM) and in Langley Memorial Hospital’s long-term care. But the deadly outbreak in the Langley hospital’s acute care ward continues.

Fraser Health declared the two long-term care outbreaks over in a press release issued Monday evening.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations,” the release says.

Both facilities are owned and operated by Fraser Health.

Langley Memorial Hospital also has an ongoing outbreak that has claimed at least 10 lives in its acute care ward. That outbreak appears to still be active.

There are currently 35 outbreaks across the Fraser Health region.

