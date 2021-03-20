Mission country and blues musician dies from COVID-19 complications

Merv Tremblay, known for Sunday jams at Captain’s Cabin pub, passed away on March 19

Merv Tremblay tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 21, and became progressively worse over the following week until he was admitted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital. GoFundMe page image.

A Mission country and blues musician has died from COVID-19 complications.

Merv Tremblay, 59, was known around the community for the Sunday jam sessions at Captain’s Cabin pub. He had contracted the virus under a month ago, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family members.

“Today (March 19) at 2:25 p.m., we lost an amazing man, husband and stepdad,” said step daughter Kyla Parsons on social media. “He would do anything for anyone, he would give you the shirt off his back if he could. He welcomed me as his #1 without a blink of an eye.”

Tremblay tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 21, and became progressively worse over the following week until he was admitted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital. He had several pre-existing lung conditions, and was hooked up to IV fluids and a ventilator.

His condition began to improve on March 4, beginning lung exercises, starting to eat solid food and having his ventilator removed.

But pneumonia struck on March 13, and “things became dire quickly,” Parson wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Invasive intubation was used on March 17, but sadly, two days later, he passed away. He is survived by his partner Cindy, step daughter Parsons, his band mates and many friends.

“I can’t believe you’re gone Daddio, it doesn’t seem real. I love you so much and I’m going to miss you so much,” Parsons said on social media.

Funds raised through the GoFundMe page will help ease the financial stress on his family.

VIDEO: Spreading the word about COVID-19 complications among young adults

CoronavirusMission