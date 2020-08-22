The Mission Raceway Park has cancelled the remainder of their 2020 events, citing new public health restrictions on large gatherings. (Les Puchala/ Amateur Photography Entry)

Mission Raceway Park cancels remainder of 2020 season

Social media post cites new public health enforcment on large gatherings

The Mission Raceway Park has cancelled the remainder of their 2020 season until further notice, citing new public health enforcement for infractions of gatherings of over 50 people.

On Aug. 21, the B.C. government gave the order to ramp up enforcement on violations of the province’s COVID-19 health restrictions. The new enforcement mandate follows a spike in infection rates in recent weeks, which public health officials say have been identified through contact tracing to summer parties and gatherings.

“This isn’t the post we wanted to make but unfortunately we have been informed by the local health authorities that moving forward we are strictly limited to 50 people max at events or we will be fined heavily and shut down completely,” reads the Aug. 21 post from Mission Raceway Park. “We hope you understand this and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause for some but it is out of our hands.”

Businesses and events can receive fines of up to $2,000 for violating the health restrictions, which includes failing to keep a contact list of all attendees.

In addition, fines of $200 will levied on people, regardless of official association with hosts or organizers, who encourage others to violate public health rules or are abusive to others attempting to follow the rules.

If the ticketing does not work as a deterrent, police forces can recommend charges, with a conviction penalty of $10,000.

Conservation officers, liquor and cannabis inspectors, bylaw officers and WorkSafeBC inspectors will be also be enforcing the rules.

The Record has reached out Mission Raceway Park for further comment.

RELATED: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

CoronavirusMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

Just Posted

Angel Trumpet Flower tree stolen from South Langley bar parking lot

Artful Dodger Pub said their exotic bell-shaped shrub was recently cut down and taken

Langley indie-rocker responds to criticism on recent night out to Granville Street

Gone Sugar Die frontman Patrick McWilliams received backlash for “party bus” amid COVID-19 pandemic

In-class instruction to begin Sept. 14 for Langley students with possible quarter system

Langley School District shares preview of restart plan, with full update expected on Aug. 26

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’ in Port Kells

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved in the incident on the Surrey/Langley border

Langley MLA part of budget consultation

Despite COVID-19, budget consultations saw highest public participation rate in a decade

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Mission Raceway Park cancels remainder of 2020 season

Social media post cites new public health enforcment on large gatherings

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

PHOTOS: Waterfront cleanup aims to remove ‘yuckies’ from South Surrey beach

Volunteers find discarded cigarette butts, beach toys, bottle caps and more

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

The PNE is Canada’s only national fair that’s ineligble for federal funds

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Most Read