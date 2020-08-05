Mission’s 7-Eleven defaced with racist graffiti

Mission’s 7-Eleven was defaced with racist graffiti attacking Indo-Canadians on the night of Aug. 3.
The store on Lougheed Highway hasn’t seen much graffiti before, and its employees come from a wide mix of ethnic backgrounds, according to manager Ravi Dhand.
“I was shocked when I saw this yesterday morning,” he said. “Before people have done smaller [graffiti] on the other side of the building, but nothing crazy like this.”
Dhand said he made a complaint to Coun. Ken Herar with the District of Mission, who assured him the graffiti would be removed today.