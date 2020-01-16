A man rides his bike in the snow at 152nd Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey, B.C. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)

Mix of rain and snow in the forecast as winter storm dampens

Cole weather warning still in effect for Fraser Valley, with a messy morning commute

The worst of the snowstorm in the Lower Mainland has ended but side roads across the region continued to cause problems for commuters Thursday morning.

A majority of the majour routes appeared slick and slushy – but in much better condition than Wednesday, according to DriveBC cameras.

More than 20 centimetres of snow fell in cities Wednesday, sparking highway closures and delays along bridges and through public transit systems.

But while the worst appears to be over, officials are still urging caution.

Strong outflow winds and cold wind chill values are expected or occurring.

“All motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and drive according to weather and road conditions, slowing down when they encounter bad weather or limited visibility,” the Ministry of Transportation said in a news release.

“Winter tire regulations are in effect. Drivers are encouraged to get the best tires they can.”

SkyTrain systems are running, but slower than usual, while HandyDart remains operating on a priority basis.

Environment Canada says the region will see more snow mixed with rain through the day and into Friday, before turning into just rainfall on Saturday.

A cold-weather warning is in effect in the Fraser Valley, with the national weather agency warning people to expect northeast winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour and generate wind chill values of -20 C or lower.

School boards in Chilliwack and Mission announced district-wide closures for the day, as of 8 a.m. The University of the Fraser Valley also said morning classes would be cancelled and officials would be making a decision on afternoon classes sometime mid-morning.

WATCH: Who said Vancouver can't handle a little snow?

