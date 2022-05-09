The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Alberta say a mother and her eight-month-old daughter are dead, and that a male who police believe was the woman’s brother was also found dead nearby from what investigators believe was self-inflicted injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Alberta say a mother and her eight-month-old daughter are dead, and that a male who police believe was the woman’s brother was also found dead nearby from what investigators believe was self-inflicted injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom and baby found dead in Alberta home, man thought to be brother found dead nearby

29-year-old woman and her child found in their home in Newell County, southeast of Calgary

RCMP in Alberta say a mother and her eight-month-old daughter are dead, and that a male who police believe was the woman’s brother was also found dead nearby from what investigators believe was self-inflicted injuries.

Police say they were called Saturday night about the bodies of the 29-year-old woman and her child in their home in Newell County, southeast of Calgary.

They say the father of the child arrived home and found the bodies.

A male who has been tentatively identified as the woman’s brother was found a short distance away during a search of the area.

Police say that as a result of the discovery of his body, they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.

No identities have been released, and police say the family has asked for privacy.

“This is a tragic loss of life and very difficult circumstances for the family and community of the victims,” Staff Sgt. Erick Youngstrom of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release.

“We will be continuing to investigate and seeking to determine what took place.”

Police say autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Langley mother found not guilty of murder in seven-year-old daughter’s death

AlbertaCrime

Previous story
2022 PNE Prize Home is already for occupancy in Langley
Next story
Campaign Life Coalition calls Abbotsford leadership hopeful ‘cancel culture’ victim

Just Posted

Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times)
2022 PNE Prize Home is already for occupancy in Langley

Encompass Support Services Society executive director of programs Christine McCracken said the renovations being done were based on input from local youth, including the rainbow paint scheme on the soffits. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township on the hook for $250K for Foundry

Ukrainian refugee Oksana Druchynina is a mother of three who spoke at the event. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Story of a Ukrainian refugee hit hard with Langley audience

A momma bear is going to teach her young ones how to forage for food. Conservation officers hope that doesn’t include how to find and feast on human’s garbage. (Ross Davies/Special to Black Press)
Conservation warning Langley residents about bears