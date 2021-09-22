The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom, toddler found dead were killed in suspect’s Alberta apartment: RCMP

Resident of same Hinton complex charged with two counts of second-degree murder

RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths.

Police say the bodies of the 24-year-old woman and her child were discovered last Friday but they are unable to say where they were found because the case is before the courts.

RCMP in a release say they died on Thursday — the day before they were reported missing.

Police say autopsies completed on the weekend determined the deaths are homicides.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP say the mother and child lived in the same apartment complex as Major, whose next court appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton provincial court.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Firefighters ask council to boost staffing for safety reasons
Next story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers

Just Posted

Rams wide receiver Daniel Kubongo carries the ball against the Sun during the team home opener at McLeod Athletic Park with defensive back Michael Bachuoch coming up from behind on Sunday, Sept. 19. (Honey Mustard Media/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Strong start to season by Langley Rams

Surrey Firefighters Pipes & Drums band visited Douglas Park in Langley City on Sept. 11, 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where Langley City firefighters also paid tribute. (Rosemary Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Firefighters pay tribute in Langley on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Initial estimates are the Sept. 11 Langley Good Time Cruise-In raised around $50,000 for charity, car show president Riccardo Sestito calculated. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Good Times Cruise-In raised more than $50,000 for charity: president

A Langley letter writer is encouraging businesses and their employees to respect the public health order regarding vaccinations. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley resident does the math on vaccination passports