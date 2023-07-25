Moment of silence and message of support at Langley City Council marks shootings anniversary

Langley City Councillor Leith White, pastor at the Langley Vineyard, spoke following one minute of silence for the July 25, 2022 shooting victims at the start of the Monday night, July 24 meeting of City council. (file)

Langley City Councillor Leith White, pastor at the Langley Vineyard church, spoke following one minute of silence for the July 25, 2022 shooting victims at the start of the Monday night, July 24 meeting of City council.

“A year later through this moment of silence, I think it is important to communicate clearly, as a community, the impact this has had,” said White, who estimated he has spent 25 years working with homeless people.

He directly addressed the families and friend of the victims, expressing “our continued heartfelt and deep condolences to you amidst your loss of both Paul and Steve.”

“Grief and mourning has no predetermined time limit and always leaves its scar – evidence of a wound,” White commented.

“No words ever seen adequate, but we hope and pray our silent presence with you conveys that you are not alone and stand with you when words fail.”

White went on to talk about a “continued gap and lack of services” for homeless people, saying there were hundreds in Langley, who are “extremely vulnerable and at risk.”

In his 25 years of working with homeless people, White said hasn’t been one he’s seen who was able to lift themselves out without help.”

Leaders “on every political level” must increase support and services for people struggling with mental health issues,” White said, and disclosed that his own brother died three years ago, “brutally stabbed to death” by a tenant in his building who was suffering from schizophrenia.

On July 25, 2022, Jordan Daniel Goggin attacked and shot four people between midnight and 5:45 a.m.

Paul Wynn and Steven Furness were both killed, a woman was seriously injured, and another man was shot in the leg. Police shot Goggin shortly after the last attack, killing him.

