Women planning on birthing at Chilliwack General Hospital this summer may have further to travel than originally thought: CGH is planning on diverting its patients to Abbotsford for the coming months. Photo by Trevor Gawdin

Update: Chilliwack General Hospital diverting moms-to-be to Abbotsford starting June 24

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Parents-to-be in the eastern Fraser Valley who planned on delivering their children at Chilliwack General Hospital will soon have to temporarily go elsewhere to give birth.

Due to personal circumstances reducing the availability of CGH’s only two practicing obstetrician-gynecologists, medical coverage on the maternity ward would be lacking if an emergency situation presented during a labour. So Fraser Health is now asking pregnant women in the eastern Fraser Valley—from Chilliwack to Boston Bar—who are due at the end of the month to head to Abbotsford when it comes time to deliver their babies.

READ MORE: ‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

“Fraser Health is asking pregnant women not to come to Chilliwack General Hospital temporarily, beginning June 24,” the health region stated in a public service announcement released late Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

“Expectant mothers who have pre-existing plans to deliver at Chilliwack General Hospital should attend … Abbotsford Regional Hospital for their delivery,” the statement continued.

It’s unknown at this time how long the diversion will be in place, but it’s estimated to last anywhere from two to three months.

As for how many women this will affect: “We anticipate on average two deliveries per day, which can be accommodated at Abbotsford Regional Hospital,” said Tasleem Juma, senior consultant of pubic affairs for Fraser Health.

Members and stakeholders involved in pre- and postnatal patient care in the region will be meeting Thursday morning (June 6) to discuss with Fraser Health the impeding diversion, and how to mitigate the diversion’s affects for patients across the entire Valley.

Black Press Media will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

@SarahGawdin on Twitter
SarahGawdin on Instagram
Sarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meth and suspected fentanyl seized from Lower Mainland prison
Next story
Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Just Posted

Aldergrove swimmers welcome back the community pool

Starting bright and early Thursday, swimmers will finally be able to take a dip.

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s newest park opens, 38 acres designed for disc golf

Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Society founders and Mayor Froese welcomed the public to play

VIDEO: Homemade obstacle course results in ‘Backyard Ninja Invitational’ event

Langley man was inspired by ‘American Ninja Warriors’ show to build tribute

WHAT’S IN STORE: Caffeine drip, please

A look at how local businesses are helping kids through hospitals, camps, and homeless initiatives

Langley family walks for a diabetes cure in Aldergrove

Family raises close to $65,000 dollars in the nine years since his diagnosis

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Chilliwack General Hospital is planning a months-long maternity ward diversion to Abbotsford

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read