More $10-a-day child care spaces come to Langley

Fees at some Langley child care facilities capped at maximum of $200 a month per child

Sonshine Street Preschool and Child Care Centre, located at 20098 22 Ave, Langley is becoming a $10-a-day ChildCareBC site, which means 50 child care spaces in the community will have fees drastically reduced for parents.

In addition, the fees at the site are capped at a maximum of $200 a month per child.

“One of the best ways we can support young families is by providing accessible and affordable child care so that parents can pursue opportunities while knowing their children are being well cared-for. As Langley continues to grow, it’s great to see these 50 $10-a-day spaces at Sonshine Street Preschool and Child Care Centre,” said New Democrat MLA Andrew Mercier.

In addition to Langley, the newly approved spaces are being offered at 18 child care centres throughout British Columbia and include 304 spaces for infants and toddlers, 552 spaces for children two and a half years old to kindergarten age, 385 spaces for school-age children and 132 preschool spaces.

These additional spaces bring the total number of $10-a-day spaces in B.C. to 8,190.

Parents taking services of child care centres that are not part of the $10-a-day program could be eligible for child care fee reductions of up to $550 more per month per child. These savings, which kick in on Thursday, Dec. 1, are in addition to the $350 relief eligible families have received per month per child through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative since 2018.

According to the B.C. government, about 69,000 families are expected to benefit.

