More Abbotsford evacuations as crews try to hold back Sumas River floodwaters

Rain eased but snowmelt flowing into runoff, causing rivers to rise and increasing risk of flooding

Military personnel help with the placement of a Tiger Dam on Sunday night (Nov. 28) across Highway 1 near Cole Road in Abbotsford. (PHOTO: Abbotsford Police Department)

Residents of another handful of properties in Abbotsford, B.C., were ordered to evacuate late Sunday night while some others were placed on evacuation of alert due to the continuing flood threat.

Meanwhile, crews in the city, including members of the Canadian military, worked through the night to pump water into so called tiger dams that have been set up in a desperate effort to try to hold back floodwaters from the Sumas River.

The second in a trio of intense rainfalls subsided in many areas Sunday, however Environment Canada warned that associated warming had pushed freezing levels well above mountain tops. That means snowmelt is flowing into runoff, causing rivers to rise and increasing the risk of flooding.

The District of Hope declared a state of emergency yesterday while new evacuation orders were issued in parts of Abbotsford and west of Merritt.

A third storm in the series of devastating atmospheric rivers is forecast to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday and officials have warned that it could be the worst one yet.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is prepared to use Alert Ready, a system that pushes emergency notifications directly to cell phones, if local authorities believe the next storm poses a threat to life or public safety.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

BC Flood