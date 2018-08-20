More bus trips coming to Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink officials are trumpeting more buses on Sept. 3 when the fall service changes come in.

More than 100 more bus trips on more than 20 routes with space for more than 6,000 boardings per day are being spread out across Metro Vancouver.

Several of the routes getting more hours as part of the updated Southwest Area Transport Plan, which sets priorities for Richmond, south Delta and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

To see how the new bus times will affect your trip, go to Translink’s Trip Planner, input your route, and set the date for Sept. 3 or later.

