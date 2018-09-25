Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan announces nearly $1 million in security measures for Central Park at his campaign office on Tuesday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

Call boxes and increased patrols are also among the $1M in the city’s security measures

The City of Burnaby has installed security cameras, hired new RCMP officers and increased bike patrols in a popular park after a 13-year-old girl was killed there last year.

At his campaign office on Tuesday, Mayor Derek Corrigan announced the city has hired 14 new Mounties and will spend nearly $1 million for security cameras, enhanced signage, and “call boxes” in Central Park.

The cameras are now live and call boxes will be going in shortly.

“You will remember the very tragic death of Marrisa Shen at Central Park,” said Corrigan. “It was an incident that stayed in our minds throughout the investigation and we wanted to do as much as we could to ensure it couldn’t happen again.”

The girl was killed and her body left in the southeastern portion of the park during the early hours of July 18.

It took more than a year before police made an arrest.

READ MORE: Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

Ibrahim Ali, 28, is awaiting trial for first-degree murder. He was not known to police and had arrived in Canada as a refugee from Syria just four months before Marrisa was killed.

Corrigan acknowledged that while there was “no way” to prevent something like this, the city wanted to make sure it did everything possible to help police investigate crimes.

Despite the security enhancements, he warned people to not go into the park alone after dark.

“We cannot protect people at night in our parks,” he said.

If the security cameras and call boxes are successful, he said similar safety measures could be coming to other parks.

Asked about privacy concerns, Corrigan said the cameras would be used to investigate incidents after the fact, not to constantly watch citizens.

“It’s not going to be utilized in a way where we have staff sitting and monitoring those cameras all day in order to follow up on if anyone’s committed a bylaw offence.”

