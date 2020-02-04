More charges in Langley rental fraud case

Man accused of taking deposits for rental properties he didn’t own

More charges have been laid against a Langley man accused running a rental scam where people are enticed to put down deposits on properties without the owner’s knowledge.

Jordan Lunny, 37, now faces trial on 19 counts of fraud stemming from a comprehensive investigation by the Langley RCMP.

According to RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, the scam dated back to June when a man obtained a deposit on a property in Aldergrove that was not actually available for rent.

Since then, more incidents have been reported, “all involving houses in Aldergrove,” Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

READ MORE: Charge laid in Langley rental scam case

A prospective renter responded to an online ad and when they made contact, the person supposedly renting the property met him at a nearby coffee shop.

When the man asked to see the property in person, he was told it wasn’t possible because there were currently tenants in the residence who would be evicted to allow him to move in.

After paying the first month’s rent the man noticed the property was still advertised as available for rent.

It was then they realized they had been defrauded.

READ ALSO: RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

After Lunny was charged in November, police said it was possible more people had fallen victim and encouraged them to contact Langley RCMP.

Lunny is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on February 20th.


