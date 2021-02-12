There are now 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Friday morning. (file photo)

There are now 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Friday morning. (file photo)

More COVID cases recorded in Langley schools, 16 on exposure list

Three schools reported exposure events Thursday

More COVID-19 exposure events have been recorded at three Langley schools.

On Thursday evening the Langley School District sent a letter to families of Brookswood Secondary, Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary, and Yorkson Creek Middle schools that an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: Staff test positive for COVID-19 at Langley grocery store

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Brookswood Secondary on Feb. 4, at Langley Fundamental at Feb. 8, and at Yorkson Creek on Feb. 8, according to Fraser Health.

READ MORE: Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

Previously, Brookswood Secondary also recorded an exposure event on Feb. 5.

There are now 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Friday morning.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

Parents are advised to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” the health authority advises.

For more information about school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online
Next story
‘I believe my seizure caused the accident,’ accused on trial for fatal Surrey crash tells court

Just Posted

Signs that warn stretch of 272nd Street is ‘subject to flooding’ are permanently displayed. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Frequent flooding at 272nd Street at 43rd Avenue prompts questions from residents

Langley Township Kevin Larsen water resource manager explains reasoning for frequent pooling

There are now 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Friday morning. (file photo)
More COVID cases recorded in Langley schools, 16 on exposure list

Three schools reported exposure events Thursday

Tammy Timperley, practice manager of Aldergrove Animal Hospital. (Special to The Star)
COVID causing outdoor exams and high call numbers at Aldergrove animal clinics

Practice manager Tammy Timperley has seen a noticable change in vet care this past year

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATED: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Brad Kiendl, president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Chamber aims to aid local business with info, shop local campaigns

Keeping up the connection between local shoppers and businesses has been key

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

“Antlers”, a horror movie filmed primarily in Hope, is set to premier Oct. 29. (Graphic/IMDB)
Fraser Valley’s most recent horror film “Antlers” premiere pushed to October 2021

Originally slated to premier last year, pushed back twice due to the pandemic

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

Most Read