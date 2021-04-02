More COVID cases reported in Langley schools

Heading into the long weekend, two secondaries and one elementary flagged for exposures

Only days after the end of spring break, and at the launch of the holiday weekend, three more Langley schools are reporting COVID exposures.

In the announcement shared by the school district Thursday night, two high schools and one elementary school are reporting a confirmed case.

That list includes D.W. Poppy and Walnut Grove Secondary, and Noel Booth Elementary, confirmed district spokesperson Joanne Abshire.

As has been the case in past, the individual testing positive is self-isolating at home with support from the public health team.

“The safety and well being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” said superintendent Gord Stewart, noting all three schools will continue – like all others – to implement strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place.

As of this week, that includes the mandated mask wearing for all students Grade 4 and up.

On Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 832 new cases for a total of 100,800 cases in B.C., the highest percentage of those in the Fraser Health region.

Also among the latest numbers, she reported five new COVID-related deaths for a total of 1,463 deaths in the province, noting 787,549 vaccines have been administered.

“We all need to ensure we are socializing safely. If you choose to spend time with anyone other than your immediate household, it must be outside. You also need to ensure you are giving enough space to others, staying away if you are feeling at all unwell, and staying with the same group of people,” Henry pleaded.

