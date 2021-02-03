James Kennedy Elementary has recorded an exposure event. (Google photo)

More COVID exposures recorded at 2 Langley schools

There are 8 schools on Fraser Health's exposure list

Two Langley schools are each reporting two new COVID-19 exposure events.

On Tuesday evening the Langley School District sent a letter to families of James Kennedy Elementary (9060 212 St.) and Langley Secondary ( 21405 56 Ave.) schools informing them an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

READ MORE: BCTF renews call for mandatory masks in schools as new COVID variants spread

A COVID-positive individual was at the elementary school on Jan. 27 and 28, and at the secondary school on those same dates, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Public Health has initiated contract tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

Parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

Langley Secondary also had an exposure event on Jan. 22.

There are now 8 schools in Langley on the exposure list, including one independent school, as of Wednesday morning.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

