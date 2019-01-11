More details released in Vancouver gang shooting that killed 15-year-old bystander

Alfred Wong and his family were driving home when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet

Alfred Wong, who was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Vancouver on Jan. 13, 2018. (File)

Vancouver police on Friday released new information on a gang shooting a year ago that killed two people, one of whom was an innocent teenager riding in his family’s car.

Alfred Wong, 15, and his family were driving home near East Broadway and Ontario Street on Jan. 13, 2018, when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet. He died in hospital.

Police believe Kevin Whiteside, 23, was in the area to kill the intended target 28-year-old Vancouver man Matthew Navas-Rivas, who was at the Indochine Kitchen and Bar restaurant with a woman.

As the two were leaving, someone other than Whiteside opened fire, and Whiteside was killed. Navas-Rivas was not hurt, but was later murdered in an unrelated incident on July 15.

Investigators said Friday they seized a red Pontiac Montana that was involved in the shooting, as well as video footage of a dark pickup truck turning into the crime scene at the time. Officers want whoever was inside the truck to contact them.

“This reckless violence really shook our community and we have zero tolerance for it in our city,” said VPD Sgt. Mike Heard. “We know there are people with important information about these deaths who have chosen not talk to our investigators. We are asking them to do the right thing and contact us now.”

Anyone with information who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-0515 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

