Alfred Wong, who was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Vancouver on Jan. 13, 2018. (File)

More details released in Vancouver gang shooting that killed 15-year-old bystander

Alfred Wong and his family were driving home when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet

Vancouver police on Friday released new information on a gang shooting a year ago that killed two people, one of whom was an innocent teenager riding in his family’s car.

Alfred Wong, 15, and his family were driving home near East Broadway and Ontario Street on Jan. 13, 2018, when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet. He died in hospital.

READ MORE: Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Police believe Kevin Whiteside, 23, was in the area to kill the intended target 28-year-old Vancouver man Matthew Navas-Rivas, who was at the Indochine Kitchen and Bar restaurant with a woman.

As the two were leaving, someone other than Whiteside opened fire, and Whiteside was killed. Navas-Rivas was not hurt, but was later murdered in an unrelated incident on July 15.

Investigators said Friday they seized a red Pontiac Montana that was involved in the shooting, as well as video footage of a dark pickup truck turning into the crime scene at the time. Officers want whoever was inside the truck to contact them.

“This reckless violence really shook our community and we have zero tolerance for it in our city,” said VPD Sgt. Mike Heard. “We know there are people with important information about these deaths who have chosen not talk to our investigators. We are asking them to do the right thing and contact us now.”

Anyone with information who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-0515 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime
Next story
UPDATE: One in custody after double stabbing in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Langley student offers a platform for victims of human trafficking

Amy Kobelt is working on a Masters thesis that brings awareness to local human trafficking.

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt chruch

More details released in Vancouver gang shooting that killed 15-year-old bystander

Alfred Wong and his family were driving home when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Calf finds home in B.C. sanctuary after it’s saved from slaughterhouse

You can see Rusty Brown at Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna

Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Windstorm blows in a December record for cancelled BC Ferries sailings

BC Ferries reports 50 per cent increase over the previous December high

Most Read