More Langley City homeowners contact BC 1 Call before digging on property

FortisBC reminds residents to learn where utility services run on their property

FortisBC has seen an increase in the number of Langley City homeowners inquiring with BC 1 Call before digging on their property. The utility company wants to mind the public to learn where service lines sit on their public before planning any outdoor project, including gardening. (FortisBC/Facebook)

FortisBC has seen an increase in Langley City homeowners requesting a BC 1 Call ticket before planning outdoor projects.

“Since physical distancing, FortisBC has seen an 80 per cent increase in homeowners requesting a BC 1 Call ticket, compared to the same time last year,” the company said in a release.

The City of Langley was one of the cities where the utilities company saw this increase, where 23 tickets were requested in five days.

“While making the call is a positive step, it is important to keep yourself, your neighbours and our crews’ safe during this time and follow the instructions you receive from us very closely to avoid damaging underground infrastructure like natural gas lines,” the company said.

So FortisBC wants to reminds the rest of Langley to contact BC 1 Call before digging.

Residents are asked to visit bc1c.ca or call 1-800-474-6886 at least three business days before they plan to dig on their property. BC 1 Call will then notify all its member companies that may have buried utilities in the area.

Two to three business days after receiving an inquiry FortisBC will send property owners information on where gas lines are buried on their land.

FortisBC recommends people mark the gas lines on their property. For those planning to complete a project in the area of gas lines are asked to first begin to dig by hand to expose the line.

Those who need help understanding the information can contact FortisBC at 1-888-822-6555.

Anytime someone is planning to break ground, whether gardening, building a fence or excavating a job site BC 1 Call should be contacted.

The free service provides homeowners with the location of underground gas lines and other buried utilities in your area.

