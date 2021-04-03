BC Pharmacy Association will provide an updated online map and listing of pharmacies that are approved to provide the COVID-19 vaccination currently available for people between the ages of 55 and 65. (Screengrab)

More Langley pharmacies added to vaccination list

Additional drug stores are now providing the AstraZeneca vaccine to locals ages 55 to 65

A number of additional pharmacies have been added to the list of those offering the COVID-19 AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine.

Late Thursday, the ministry of health announced additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be made available to more community pharmacies in the Lower Mainland to support vaccinations of eligible patients between 55 and 65.

Since pharmacies began receiving vaccines on March 31, the response from eligible patients has been overwhelming, according to the BC Pharmacy Association (BCPhA).

Many pharmacies quickly became fully booked as thousands of British Columbians reached out to their local pharmacists to secure appointments.

The new supply is being distributed to an additional 375 community pharmacy locations in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions of the Lower Mainland, including several in the Langley communities.

This brings the total number of pharmacies offering COVID vaccine appointments to 488.

The BCPhA will continue to update the list of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments as they come online.

Vaccines are expected to arrive as early as Monday at these new pharmacy locations, and patients are reportedly already booking appointments for next week – some of those through online systems other by phone.

“We appreciate the partnership with Minister [Adrian] Dix and the vaccine rollout team and the ability move quickly to get pharmacists involved. [Wednesday], we saw clearly that British Columbians really want their vaccines,” said Annette Robinson, president of the BC Pharmacy Association.

“The new doses means thousands more people in the 55 to 65 age group will receive their vaccines in the coming days. This is a strong addition to our province’s goal of immunizing all British Columbians.”

The current list of local outlets:

• Aldergrove Community Pharmacy at 27105 Fraser Hwy.,

• Aldergrove FreshCo Pharmacy at 27566 Fraser Hwy.,

• Otter Co-Op Pharmacy at 3650 248th St.,

• Aldergrove Save-On-Foods Pharmacy at 26310 Fraser Hwy.,

• Aldergrove Shoppers Drug Mart at 26310 Fraser Hwy.

• Fort Langley Pharmasave Health Centre at #101 – 23148 96th Ave.

• Brookswood Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy at #105 – 4061 200th St.,

• Langley Costco Pharmacy at 20499 – 64th Ave.,

• Langley Family Care Pharmacy at #101-5581 204th St.,

• Langley Fraser Medicine Centre Pharmacy at 20200 Fraser Hwy.,

• Langley IDA Pharmacy at 5568 206th St.,

• Langley Loblaw Pharmacy at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.,

• Langley Medicine Shoppe at #121 – 20353 64th Ave.,

• Langley Nature’s Compounding Pharmacy at 9103 Glover Rd.,

• Langley Pharmachoice Walnut Grove Pharmacy at 20330 88th Ave.,

• Langley Pharmasave Health Centre at 8948 202nd St.,

• Langley Pharmasave Health Centre at #101 – 20644 Fraser Hwy.,

• Langley Pharmasave Health Centre at #3 – 22323 48th Ave.,

• Langley Save-on-Foods Pharmacy at 20151 Fraser Hwy.,

• Langley Save-On-Foods Pharmacy at 8840 210th St.,

• Langley Save-On-Foods Pharmacy at 20255 64th Ave.

• Langley Shoppers Drug Mart at #100 – 22196 50th Ave.,

• Langley Shoppers Drug Mart at 20159 – 88th Ave.,

• Langley Valley Evergreen Pharmacy at 20577 Douglas Cres.,

• Langley Wellness Pharmacy at #100 – 22314 Fraser Hwy., and

• Langley Willowbrook Pharmacy at 19653 Willowbrook Dr.

Some locations may allow drop-in service, but that’s not guaranteed.

People seeking vaccinations will be required to bring their Personal Health Number.

The initial selection of pharmacies will be updated regularly and we expect in the coming weeks when more pharmacies are added.

