More Langley schools record COVID-19 exposures

More Langley schools have been added to Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Monday, the Langley School District confirmed an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Aldergrove Community Secondary School for the first week of classes since returning from winter break.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the local district said in a statement.

The infected individual was at the Aldergrove secondary school (26850 29 Ave.) on Jan. 5, 6, 7, and 8, according to Fraser Health.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Individuals who need to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 will be contacted directly by Public Health.

The agency asks parents to continuing sending their children to school, while monitoring them daily for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, independent Langley schools have also recorded COVID-19 exposures, according to Fraser Health.

Credo Christian Elementary experienced an exposure event on Jan. 8, while Credo Christian High School has exposures listed for Jan. 6, 7 and 8.

In addition to these exposures, Fraser Health also has exposure events listed for H.D. Stafford Middle School and D.W. Poppy Secondary School, both for Jan. 6.

Also, on Monday the parent company of No Frill’s reported two staff members at its Langley City store tested positive for the virus.

The last day the staff members worked at the business located at 5501 204th St. was on Jan. 8, according to Loblaw.

As of Tuesday, the grocery store was not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

