Judy Hutmacher is a volunteer with the Langley Christmas Bureau and has taken on the role of bureau co-ordinator with Patty Lester for the 2021 holiday season. (Langley Advance Times files)

More need, fewer donors a problem for Langley Christmas Bureau

The bureau is running through its financial cushion this year

As the need for aid from the Langley Christmas Bureau increases, donations have dropped.

As of Tuesday, the bureau had raised $162,000 this year, well short of the goal of $280,000 they had set. Meanwhile, there were 790 families receiving toy and grocery gift cards for Christmas – up from the 700 anticipated families, said Darrin Leite, the treasurer of the Langley Christmas Bureau.

The Bureau’s budget would have sufficed for 1,700 children, but they are now helping 1,757.

Every family gets $150 in grocery gift cards, plus an additional $50 per child. Then toy gift cards for $50 per child are also given out.

“We’re definitely trying to get more donations in,” Leite said.

The bureau can handle this year’s needs thanks to funding from last year, but after this Christmas, the cupboard will be bare, and fundraising will have to start from scratch for 2020.

That’s a concern for the society, which ensures families in Langley get gifts for kids every year.

In the past, donated new toys were distributed directly to parents, but due to COVID-19, the bureau has switched to using a gift card system.

To donate, go to langleychristmasbureau.com, or Langley City hall’s finance department.

