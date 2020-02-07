Rain and wind are forecast for Friday with skies clearing Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)

More rain and wind coming for Langley before skies clear on the weekend

Environment Canada issues special weather statement on what residents can expect in the short term

Ready for rain driven by wind?

Environment Canada says rain and strong winds are coming for Metro Vancouver.

A special weather statement is in effect for Langley, the rest of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

“A fast-moving deepening low pressure system is approaching the South Coast of B.C. Strong winds will affect coastal B.C. from midday today until early Saturday morning,” Environment Canada forecast.

Ahead of the low, strong southeast winds up to 70 km/h can be expected over northern sections of East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast this afternoon. Strong southwest winds of 50 to 70 km/h will affect the Southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island, and over southern sections of Metro Vancouver and western Fraser Valley beginning late this afternoon.

Behind the track of the low, strong northwest winds up to 70 km/h are expected to sweep through the Strait of Georgia and may affect western sections of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia.

The forecast calls for clearing Saturday which means the temperature dips below freezing Saturday night. Sun is forecast for Sunday and Monday.

