Between 10 and 20 centimetres of new snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla between Friday and Saturday mornings.—Image: Facebook

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

Environment Canada is warning drivers planning to use the Coquihalla Highway to prepare for more snow.

A total of between 10 and 20 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 by Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will move over the south coast of B.C. on Friday and snow is expected to start falling Friday morning with 10 to 20 centimetres expected across the highway passes during the day.

The snow is expected to taper off in the evening before a second disturbance moves across the region Friday night with more snow expected overnight bringing further accumulations to the highway passes.

The snow is expected to ease by Saturday morning.

While the snowfall is expected to be below Environment Canada’s warning criteria of 15 centimetres in a 12-hour period, rapid accumulations could still make travel difficult in some locations says the weather office.

It says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

