Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

More snow expected to fall on Lower Mainland tonight

Environment Canada: Snowfall this evening will continue until Monday morning

More snow will fall on Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley tonight, according to the special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The regions will see snow accumulations of anywhere from 2 to 10 centimetres starting this eventing, Dec. 5, and continuing until Monday morning.

The cold-weather system is approaching from B.C.’s south coast, starting over Vancouver Island and spreading to the mainland overnight. It is expected to transition into a mix of rain and wet snow by noon, Dec. 6.

Snow accumulations are likely, especially regarding higher elevations, according to Environment Canada.

They are warning drivers to be prepared for changing weather conditions during their morning commutes.

Seven-day forecasts for the following week show a mix of rain and snow will continue.

