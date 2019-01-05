More strong and gusty winds headed for Lower Mainland: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for strong and gusty winds of 70 to 80 kilometres-per-hour to move in across the Lower Mainland starting Sunday morning.
The national forecaster had not released any warnings by Saturday afternoon, but did issue a special weather statement.
A pacific low pressure system approaching from the Greater Victoria region will move inland Saturday afternoon and develop overnight.
That system will be accompanied by a cool and very unstable air-mass which will produce strong wind gusts over the south coast, the weather office said, and wind warnings may be issued as the system nears.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.