More strong and gusty winds headed for Lower Mainland: forecast

Greater Victoria is currently under a weather warning, which is set to move inland Saturday afternoon

A man shields himself from the wind walking along 121 Avenue approaching 216 Street Sunday morning in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Environment Canada is calling for strong and gusty winds of 70 to 80 kilometres-per-hour to move in across the Lower Mainland starting Sunday morning.

The national forecaster had not released any warnings by Saturday afternoon, but did issue a special weather statement.

A pacific low pressure system approaching from the Greater Victoria region will move inland Saturday afternoon and develop overnight.

That system will be accompanied by a cool and very unstable air-mass which will produce strong wind gusts over the south coast, the weather office said, and wind warnings may be issued as the system nears.

