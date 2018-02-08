More than 1,000 potholes filled this winter in Langley Township

Road crews are dealing with holes caused by frost and wear.

It’s the time of the year when many local drivers find themselves dodging potholes.

Langley’s Sheila Fraser is one, who recently complained to the Township about the many holes on 62nd Avenue.

The holes have been patched, and the patches erode, creating the same potholes again, she said.

“There is nothing left to patch,” she said in an email to the Township.

It is not always safe to slalom down the street and, it is rude to drive on neighbour’s boulevards just to avoid your re-occurring potholes,” she wrote.

She said she’s replaced one tire rim and had her car re-aligned recently.

It’s not a great year for potholes in the roads of Langley Township, but it’s not nearly as bad as last winter.

Township operations manager Roeland Zwaag shared some statistics on the number of potholes repaired this season versus last.

In the 2016/17 winter season, with repeated snowfalls and extended periods of cold, Langley Township crews filled slightly fewer than 2,000 potholes, at a cost of about $100,000. There were 460 calls for service from the public for potholes over the winter.

“That was a big year,” said Zwaag. The Township went over its budget for snow plowing and de-icing.

This season, up to early Feburary, there have been a little more than 1,000 potholes filled, at a cost of $45,000 with 245 calls for service.

“Of course, winter isn’t over,” Zwaag added.

Bad winters typically lead to more potholes. But what makes a bad winter isn’t just below-zero temperatures.

“We’re seeing different kinds of potholes,” said Zwaag.

Last winter, there were “very large ones,” including some caused by frost heaving.

This year, there are smaller holes, including scaling, in which part of the sandwich of aspalt layer is broken away, but the road isn’t destroyed down to the gravel.

Roads operations manager Brian Edey pointed out that a freeze-thaw cycle is worse for roads than a period of extended cold.

“When it’s cold, nothing moves,” he said.

Frosty weather in late December and January was hard on the roads.

Fraser said that as of this Thursday, the holes on her street hadn’t been fixed yet.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge
Next story
Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Just Posted

More than 1,000 potholes filled this winter in Langley Township

Road crews are dealing with holes caused by frost and wear.

Aldergrove shoots for playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks outgun Langley Trappers 7-1 to take two more points

Lightning strike down Stars for Langley title

Langley Christian uses relentless defence in capturing Grade 8 girls district basketball title

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Langley’s Hofer recognized as top high school coach

Carol Hofer led Langley Christian to three consecutive provincial volleyball banners

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

B.C. already seeking new markets for wine in Asia, U.S.: Horgan

‘We are going to be seeking new markets to replace any lost market we may have in Alberta’

B.C. Supreme Court chief justice calls on feds to appoint more judges

Christopher Hinkson points to 10 vacancies in the court, while Ottawa puts figure at nine

B.C. Snow Sculpture Contest carves out fun

Results are in from a fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Fraser Health responds to questions about needle distribution and collection in Chilliwack

Most Read