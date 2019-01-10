Shoes were among the stolen items discovered trying to track down a thief in Richmond. (Richmond RCMP)

More than 1,000 stolen luxury items recovered in Richmond

Among the cache was everything from purses, shoes and alcohol to electronics, power tools and swords

A 42-year-old man has been charged after police in Richmond recovered more than 1,000 stolen luxury items.

Mounties executed search warrants at a home and three storage lockers last month after they arrested a suspect breaking into a home in the 5000-block of Cornwall Street on Dec. 5.

The home was in the 8000-block of General Currie Road, while the storage lockers were in the 12000 block of Riverside Way, the 8000-block of Sea Island Way, and the 1300 block of East Kent Avenue in North Vancouver.

Among the stolen goods seized were everything from purses, shoes, watches, alcohol, electronics, jewelry, power tools and even swords.

The suspect was released on bail, but rearrested on Dec. 19 after plainclothes officers saw him casing homes.

A fourth storage locker, also in the 12000-block of Riverside way, was identified and also searched.

“Our officers have had to painstakingly process and catalog each and every item,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “It has taken them weeks to go through and process the well over 1000 items that have been seized.”

Aaron James Young, 42, of Richmond faces 15 charges, including break and enter with intent and assault with a weapon. He remains in custody, as there may be more charges.

