(File graphic.)

More than $10,000 in Bitcoin paid in Richmond ransom scam

RCMP say victim transferred cash to Bitcoin ATM after being told partner had been abducted

Richmond RCMP are warning the public after a resident was tricked into thinking their partner had been abducted and paid $10,000 in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as ransom.

Mounties responded to a report of an abduction at a home in the 500 block of Dover Crescent on Monday evening.

The suspect or suspects were allegedly able to “spoof” a cell phone caller ID and contact the victim, pretending to be calling from the partner’s cell phone and demanding the money for their safe return.

More than $10,000 were allegedly transferred to a Bitcoin ATM at a Waves coffee shop in the 5900 block of No. 3 Road before the victim realized it was all a scam.

The partner was found unhurt, and wasn’t aware of the supposed abduction.

“Criminals are trending towards more sophisticated techniques in their activities and how they are able to gather personal information from their victims,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

“This includes sophisticated phishing exploits via computer to conventional methods such posing as [a] company employee by phone to obtain cell phone numbers or other personal data.”

READ MORE: Surrey resident falls victim to $18,000 CRA, Bitcoin scam

The most widely demanded forms of payment in scams are gift cards for iTunes gift cards, gift cards for the gaming platform Steam, and Bitcoin.

“If any of these types of payment are being demanded, the alarm bells should be going immediately,” said Hwang.

“Please exercise caution whenever anyone demands personal information from you. Abductions are extremely serious offences that the police do not take lightly.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New campaign aims to tide food waste at home
Next story
‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

Just Posted

Langley’s Brunsch bunch

It’s all relative for lacrosse-playing brothers who are teammates

Lower Mainland cools down as heat wave lifts

Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

Fraser Health launches new drug-use support team to curb overdoses

Nearly 200 people have been killed by illicit drug overdoses in the region so far in 2018

Langley twins sell out sixth cancer fundraising concert

This Saturday’s Gone Country - Here for the Cure is a multi-artist show raising money for the cause.

Aldergrove Food Bank leader ‘retires’

Darlene Isaak has a ‘legacy written in the hearts and bellies of the vulnerable’

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Monster trucks returning to Abbotsford

Monster Madness tour arriving in September

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Most Read