More than 1,300 confirmed COVID cases in Langley since March

Currently 10 to 15 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Langley is faring better than its immediate neighbours when it comes to COVID-19 infection rates, but there have still been more than 1,300 total cases of the coronavirus reported here in the last year, according to BCCDC data.

The ongoing BC Centres for Disease Control tracking shows that in the week between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, the most recent for which data is available, between 10 and 15 people per day, per 100,000 population, were being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Langley. There were 157 total local cases diagnosed in that week.

North Surrey, meanwhile, had 1,588 cases in the same time period, a rate of more than 20 per day per 100,000 people.

South Surrey/White Rock had just 70 cases in the week, and a rate of five to 10 cases per day, while Abbotsford had 352 cases, also more than 20 cases per day per 100,000.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows also saw a lower rate than Langley, at five to 10 cases a day and 73 over the course of the week.

In total, the CDC numbers show that Langley has had 1,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, a little less than one per cent of the total population of the City and Township combined.

North Surrey had had 10,479 total cases, Abbotsford has had 1,837 total cases, and South Surrey White Rock had 727 total cases. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has had 596 total cases.

The overall case counts put Langley in the middle of the pack as far as the severity of the pandemic, compared to neighbouring municipalities.

South Surrey, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the Tri-Cities, and Richmond are all seeing fewer infections per capita than Langley.

Abbotsford, Surrey, Delta, and parts of Vancouver are seeing higher rates.

Langley is comparable to Mission and Burnaby.

