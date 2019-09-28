More than 2,000 without power in Langley and Abbotsford

Cause under investigation, BC Hydro says

Over 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley and Abbotsford are without power.

According to the utility, 2,113 customers lost power at 5:18 p.m. in an area west of Mount Lehman Rd, north of Fraser Hwy, south of 56th Ave., and east of 240th St.

The cause was not immediately known. A crew has been assigned.

Earlier in the day, power to 53 customers along the Langley-Abbotsford border went out just before 2 p.m, when a tree fell across a power line.

