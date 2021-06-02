More than 2,700 customers without power in South Langley

BC Hydro crews are on scene, a cause is not yet known

More than 2,700 BC Hydro customers are without power in South Langley. (BC Hydro)

BC Hydro crews are investigating a power outage in South Langley that has turned out the lights to more than 2,700 customers in the area.

That outage was first reported by the crown corporation around noon Wednesday (June 2).

The area impacted includes the area north of 0 Avenue, south of 56th Avenue and east of 194th Street, west of 256th Street.

Crews are on scene, but a cause has not yet been determined.

It is not yet known when power will be restored to the area.

