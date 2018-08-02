More than 30,000 comic books at Surrey auction this September

Photo: ableauctions.ca A few of the thousands of comic books up for bids.

NEWTON — More than 30,000 comic books are being auctioned off in Surrey next month.

Issues in the “massive” collection date back decades.

“This is all from one collection. The gentleman collected from the late 60s to the mid- to late-90s. He recently passed away so his family has decided to let everything go by auction,” said Jeremy Dodd of Able Auctions, which is holding the event.

“He doesn’t have the massive golden age books that are very, very rare. He’s mostly mid-70s and up,” he added. “But what you really look for in comic books are key issues, and this guy had pretty much every key issue of comics from early-70s to mid-90s, and onward.”

Set for Sept. 29, this is not the first time the Surrey company has auctioned off huge comic book lots.

And, in fact, this is not even the largest.

“This is about average,” noted Dodd.

Do a lot of people come out to buy old comics?

“They’re surprisingly popular,” Dodd told the Now-Leader. “I can’t think of a single friend of mine that I know that collects comic book but put one up on the site, and I get three or four calls from guys who want to talk comics and nerd out.”

The comics won’t be auctioned individually, but rather in “long boxes that hold a couple hundred comics, and short boxes that hold about half that,” Dodd explained.

“We’ll photograph as best we can on the box lot, but people can thumb through the boxes.” A “preview” event will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at 13557 77th Ave. The Sept. 29 auction will take place online, and in person (also at 13557 77th Ave.), starting at 10 a.m.

Last April, Surrey’s Able Auctions held a “Police Recovered Goods” auction that included more than 300 items, varying from jewelry to bikes. That auction was among the year’s largest for Able , and included goods recovered by the VPD that had gone unclaimed over the six months prior . Expensive goods included a Victoria Beckham-brand blouse worth $15,000 and a ladies Rolex watch valued at around $13,000.

Visit ableauctions.ca for more details, and to see the comic book selection up for bid.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

