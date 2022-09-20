More than 4,000 customers were affected by an outage Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (BC Hydro website)

UPDATED: More than 4,000 without power in Langley City for a few hours Tuesday morning

Crews have fixed an outage caused by a vehicle crash

A vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers in Langley City on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The outage occurred at about 8 a.m. and extended through much of the eastern side of the downtown core. The power was back on by late morning.

