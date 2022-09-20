UPDATED: More than 4,000 without power in Langley City for a few hours Tuesday morning

More than 4,000 customers were affected by an outage Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (BC Hydro website)

A vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers in Langley City on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The outage occurred at about 8 a.m. and extended through much of the eastern side of the downtown core. The power was back on by late morning.

Power Outage at Douglas Park Community Elementary.

The school is open to students and staff at this time.

BC Hydro will be on site in the area to investigate.

Please watch for updates on the school or District website. pic.twitter.com/Z30op7c7w3 — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) September 20, 2022

.

BCHydro