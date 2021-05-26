Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)

More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Nearly as many protesters were arrested at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island on Tuesday, May 25 as had been arrested in the previous eight days of enforcement combined.

The RCMP arrested 55 protesters at the camp on McClure Forest Service Road in the Caycuse area on Tuesday. Police started enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against the camps on Monday, May 17, and had arrested 57 protesters between then and Monday, May 24. The 57 included four arrests from May 22 that hadn’t been included in previous announcements.

Police were planning to concentrate enforcement on Tuesday at a camp closer to Port Renfrew in the Fairy Creek area, but received word just before 8 a.m. that a large group of people had gathered near the Caycuse camp and blocked traffic in both directions. Some officers were sent from the Port Renfrew area to Caycuse, where they arrested 55 protesters for breaching the injunction, including nine who had been arrested on previous days.

“More arrests are pending as individuals continue their blockade today [Wednesday, May 25] of the roadway on McClure Forest Service Road,” BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

All protesters arrested previously had been processed at the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment, and Manseau said police were attempting to continue doing so.

The RCMP said they had made a total of 112 arrests at the blockades through Tuesday. Nine individuals had been arrested twice.

The RCMP release about arrests on Tuesday covered only arrests made at the McClure Forest Service Road near Caycuse, and made no mention of arrests at camps closer to Port Renfrew. According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, six protesters had been arrested at the 2000 Road camp, which sprung up near Port Renfrew last week.

A group of about 100 seniors hiked into 2000 Road on Tuesday and swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, although no arrests were reported among that group.

READ MORE: Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek

protest

Previous story
COVID-19: Number of Langley schools on exposure list decline
Next story
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

Just Posted

Township firefighters were called to a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of 232nd Street around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Langley residential fire extinguished

Crews were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday

Aldergrove legion branch #265 was ready for outdoor dining when indoor restrictions were lifted. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove restaurants rejoice in return of indoor-dining

‘We are back and we are hiring,’ said Satwinder Deol, owner of Bob’s Bar and Grill

Eric Loeppky was the most recent TWU grad among the five Spartans playing in the Volleyball National League in Italy this week. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Seven Spartans alum volleyball play in Italy this week

5 men, 2 women who graduated from Langley’s Trinity Western University continue the game they love

The Langley School District, with its head office in Murrayville, will have a virtual budget open house this year. People can submit their questions and suggestions online Wednesday, May 26 until May 31. (Langley Advance Times file)
Have a say in Langley School District budget for upcoming year

Public input is accepted until the end of May.

Long-time Langley realtor and associate broker Deanna Horn offers tips in today’s multiple-offer housing market. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Being prepared is key in Langley’s multi-offer market

Long-time realtor gives some tips to potential homebuyers in today’s climate

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

The current reigning Miss BC Bremiella De Guzman, who is from Surrey, is wanting to set the record straight after a different woman, claiming to be “Miss BC 2020,” used the N-word repeatedly in a TikTok video. (submitted photo)
The real Miss BC sets record straight after woman falsely claiming title uses N-word on TikTok

Surrey’s Bremiella De Guzman says as reigning Miss BC, she stands for inclusion

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP seek leads after campers allegedly threatened at Harrison campsite

Anyone with information should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Most Read