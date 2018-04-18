The Skills Canada BC event takes place today (Wednesday) at Tradex in Abbotsford, featuring 600 students competing in 58 categories. (Abbotsford News file photo)

More than 600 students compete at Skills Canada BC

Event takes place Wednesday at Tradex in Abbotsford

Students from across the province will compete today (Wednesday) at the Skills Canada BC event at Tradex in Abbotsford.

More than 600 students in Grades 6 to 12 will compete in 58 fields such as aerospace, automotive, 3D animation, baking, welding, robotics and more.

The participants are all gold-medal winners from regional competitions held at locations across the province earlier this year.

Gold-medal winners at today’s provincial competition will advance to the Skills Canada National Competition, running June 4 and 5 in Edmonton.

The competition gets underway at 8 a.m., and the public is invited to drop by to watch. Admission and parking are free. Visit skillscanada.bc.ca for more information.

