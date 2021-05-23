An RMCP aerial photo of the blockade near Port Renfrew. (RCMP photo)

An RMCP aerial photo of the blockade near Port Renfrew. (RCMP photo)

More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Mounties say they arrested more than two dozen people on southern Vancouver Island as officers enforce a court injunction ordering the removal of blockades set up to protest old-growth logging.

Skirmishes have been ongoing since Monday at the Caycuse blockade on McClure forest service road near Cowichan.

Activists had raised alarm that logging activity was starting up while two tree sitters were still protesting nearby. Police Saturday extracted and arrested the individuals. One tree-sitter used a zip line to evade arrest for some hours, but was eventually arrested.

Activists and media have also raised questions about the legality of a media exclusion zone, where journalists are kept at a distance that’s determined by police.

Westward near Port Renfrew, six people were arrested Saturday at the blockade there. Mounties say after the initial arrests a group formed around midday, blocking traffic along the road and resulting in the arrest of roughly 25 people.

There are five blockades or encampments on the Teal-Jones tree farm licence area.

READ MORE: Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

READ MORE: RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek Watershed blockade

Activists say Tzeporah Berman, one of the organizers of the 1990s “War in the Woods” protest against old-growth logging, was arrested during the police sweep.

Mounties say those arrested were offered the opportunity to leave or be arrested.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Since enforcement began May 17 police say they have arrested 59 people, mostly for breaching the injunction and some for obstruction. RCMP are also recommending two people be charged with possession of stolen property, and one for assaulting a police officer.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

READ MORE: Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryprotestRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood
Next story
Canadian troops lining up in droves to be vaccinated with 85% receiving one dose

Just Posted

Each month, we are asking Langley’s elected officials to weigh in on an issue of concern to local residents. They are given a deadline and invited to respond with a maximum 250 words on the matter. This time, each member of Langley City council was invited to respond to this question.
AT YOUR SERVICE: City council weighs in on supervised consumption sites

Q&A: Langley City council members given first chance to address the community on a key local issue

Laurelle Oldford-Down stripped down to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day at Arts Nursery. (Arts Nursery/Facebook)
VIDEO: Local nursery strips down for World Naked Gardening Day

Arts Nursery released weekly videos on social media

One letter writer says she’s glad she doesn’t live in Brookswood, next to “noise” makers. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: COVID bangers not respecting neighbour’s rights

‘So glad I don’t live next door’

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is working to raise $21,000 for hospital equipment. (Langley Memorial Hospital Facebook)
$21K ‘urgently’ needed for Langley hospital equipment

Foundation is fundraising for surgical tools and holter monitors

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Man killed in early evening shooting in Coquitlam

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops Saturday morning

Police closed the westbound lanes following 7:30 a.m. incident

Most Read