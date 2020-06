Vehicles blocked at 232nd Street in Langley, car was on fire

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:29 a.m., June 19.

An early morning crash on Highway 1 is causing gridlock for commuters.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at 232nd Street. Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle on fire. While the fire was extinguished, traffic is still heavy.

As of 7:30 a.m., vehicles are backed up to just after the highway’s intersection with 272nd Street. Many cars are reportedly using the exit lanes to avoid the crash.

Plan an alternate route if possible.

Traffic