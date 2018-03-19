An example of an emergency preparedness kit. (City of Victoria photo)

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

British Columbians have no one to blame but themselves for not being ready for an emergency, a survey commissioned by the provincial government suggests.

Fifty-four per cent of the more than 1,200 respondents said they have a draft emergency plan, according to results released Monday suggest, but only 13 per cent of them have actually completed one.

Emergency kits were also lacking around the province: Only four in 10 people have one in their car, and only three in 10 have one ready at home.

And there’s no good reason why: most people cited “personal laziness” and “apathy.”

Most British Columbians had some emergency supplies, but key items were lacking.

Only 60 per cent had prepared at least four litres of water per person per day, and less than half had cash in small bills, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a whistle or a dust mask.

If the worst did happen, most people weren’t prepared to rebuild, either.

Around half of people living in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island were insured against earthquakes, and less than half of southern Interior and northern residents were covered for wildfires.

All around, most people admitted they didn’t really understand how their insurance worked or what it covered.

Previous story
Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet
Next story
B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take quarter final BC Hockey Major Midget League series

First time in 11 years for team

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

LETTER: Municipal politicking heats up heading into fall election

A Langley letter writer believes former councillor Grant Ward is part of the problem, not solution.

G-Men wrap regular season with loss in Kelowna Saturday

Now, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants prepare for playoffs starting Friday in Victoria.

Colorado steals late victory from Langley lacrosse team

Next match up is against Cowtown during the Stealth country night March 31 at Langley Events Centre.

VIDEO: Canada West Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Highlights from Saturday and Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

5 to start your day

Kinder Morgan protests heat up, a horse rescued from a muddy field and more

Georgia Viaduct to shut down for the JUNOs red carpet

Awards take place March 25 at Rogers Arena

A frustrated Trump lashes out at special counsel Mueller

In a series of weekend tweets naming Mueller for the first time, Trump criticized the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election

B.C. teachers’ union to ask for higher salaries to help with shortages

B.C. starting teacher salaries are $10,000 to $15,000 lower than Ontario or Alberta says B.C. Teachers’ Federation president.

Most Read