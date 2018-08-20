Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of the Langley girl.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Aaliyah’s 36-year-old mother, Kerryann Lewis, was arrested and charged on Aug. 17 with second degree murder for her death.

Lewis will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court today (Aug. 20).

On July 22, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building near 200 Street and 68 Avenue where they found the seven-year-old Aaliyah deceased. Aaliyah’s death was deemed a homicide and IHIT took charge of the case.

Investigators determined that it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety.

Speaking Monday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl Frank Jang said that police had canvassed the neighbourhood and conducted “numerous” interviews in the weeks since.

“This was a deeply tragic case that affected the entire community,” said Jang.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Aaliyah Rosa and we hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family.”

Jang declined to provide any details on how Aaliyah died, what injuries Lewis sustained or what the pair’s living arrangements were like.

Lewis had initially been receiving medical care, Jang noted.

Police are not expecting to recommend any more charges, Jang said, adding that he hoped Monday’s news would bring some level of closure to the Rosa family.

“Aaliyah is still no longer with us and her family has to pick up the pieces and carry on life without her. And now, her mother has been charged in her murder,” said Jang.

“Make no mistake: there are no winners.”

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).